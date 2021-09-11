Emma Raducanu has beaten Leylah Fernandez once before but ‘fearless’ Canadian will be British tennis sensation’s toughest test in blockbuster US Open final

Everyone is talking about 18-year-old Emma Raducanu as she became the first British woman to reach a tennis grand slam final in 44 years. But her US Open opponent, 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez, should by no means be underestimated. The two starlets will come face-to-face at the US Open Final this Saturday at 9pm in […]

