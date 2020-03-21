Global  

North Korea fires 'ballistic missiles' into sea

France 24 Saturday, 21 March 2020
North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast on Saturday, the latest in a series of such launches by Pyongyang as the world struggles with the coronavirus pandemic.
