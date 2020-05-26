New National leader Todd Muller squares off against Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for the first time
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () New National Party leader Todd Muller has gone toe-to-toe with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the House for the first time. Although Muller's line of questioning was not particularly fiery, an exchange between NZ First Minister...
“We're just having a bit of an earthquake here Ryan. Quite a decent shake here.” New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern keeps her cool as earthquake strikes during a live interview with AM Show presenter Ryan Bridge on Monday morning.
Memorial Day saw US President Donald Trump paying tribute to fallen members of the military at Arlington National Cemetery.
He then attended a ceremony to honor those who died for their country at the..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:46Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Michael Gibson RT @MJWhitehead: I feel like we're soon getting to the point where we'll be doing tweets like "it's 4pm Tuesday and Todd Muller is still le… 12 minutes ago
Matt Whitehead I feel like we're soon getting to the point where we'll be doing tweets like "it's 4pm Tuesday and Todd Muller is s… https://t.co/T8s2DBByWy 13 minutes ago
Jeremy Naylor National leader Todd Muller slams three Labour MPs for 'abject failure' in government, via @nzherald https://t.co/xeBAqBZcw4 17 minutes ago
Melanie D. National leader Todd Muller backtracks on 'Make America Great Again' hat - won't display it in office.
He does lis… https://t.co/UcT4mJU09E 20 minutes ago
Wellington.Scoop RT @justinCgio: In response to the concerns about the very white National front bench, new leader Todd Muller said Paul Goldsmith was Māori… 22 minutes ago
jimmyjazz RT @melulater: Herald says: National leader Todd Muller slams three Labour MPs for 'abject failure' in government.
REALITY: National has n… 23 minutes ago
nzherald Question Time clash — new National leader Todd Muller goes toe-to-toe with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for the fi… https://t.co/y3OtwvTVRM 26 minutes ago
PHIL RT @melulater: National leader Todd Muller and Nikki Kaye's blooper over Paul Goldsmith - they claimed he was of Māori descent.
Mr Goldsmit… 29 minutes ago