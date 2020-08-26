After block, new Facebook group criticising Thai king gains 500,000 member
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 () More than half a million primarily Thai Facebook users joined a new group on the site created by a critic of the king. The "Royalist Marketplace" group, which had over 1 million members, was blocked within Thailand after the digital ministry threatened legal action against Facebook under the country's Computer Crime Act.
Facebook blocked access within Thailand to a group with 1 million members that criticized the country's king. However, the social media platform said it would launch a legal challenge. Adam Reed reports.
With a ten-year plan for sustainability, the BMW Group is underscoring its commitment to the goals of the Paris climate agreement, the main focus being on the expansion of electric mobility. Today, the..