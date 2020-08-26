Global  
 

After block, new Facebook group criticising Thai king gains 500,000 member

SBS Wednesday, 26 August 2020
More than half a million primarily Thai Facebook users joined a new group on the site created by a critic of the king. The "Royalist Marketplace" group, which had over 1 million members, was blocked within Thailand after the digital ministry threatened legal action against Facebook under the country's Computer Crime Act.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Facebook blocks group critical of Thai monarchy

Facebook blocks group critical of Thai monarchy 01:04

 Facebook blocked access within Thailand to a group with 1 million members that criticized the country's king. However, the social media platform said it would launch a legal challenge. Adam Reed reports.

After block, Facebook group criticizing Thai king gains 500,000 members

After block, Facebook group criticizing Thai king gains 500,000 members The tension came amid near daily youth-led protests against the government of a former military junta chief and unprecedented calls for reforms of the monarchy,...
Jerusalem Post


