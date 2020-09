SyraKelly- RT @Ericbryant5: Philippines' Duterte Pardons US Marine in Transgender Killing. I'm glad he got a pardon, he should have never been jailed!… 1 hour ago KyX TF is wrong with you????? https://t.co/62SXLEy4uu 1 hour ago Eric bryant Philippines' Duterte Pardons US Marine in Transgender Killing. I'm glad he got a pardon, he should have never been… https://t.co/MF16wyTv0s 2 hours ago De André Nickens RT @guardiannews: Duterte pardons US marine jailed for killing transgender woman Jennifer Laude – video https://t.co/Pzbs4pkuEi 2 hours ago SPORTZCOSeattle Duterte pardons US marine jailed for killing transgender woman Jennifer Laude – video https://t.co/6euLdXdsdj https://t.co/yLkcyKolji 2 hours ago Guardian news Duterte pardons US marine jailed for killing transgender woman Jennifer Laude – video https://t.co/Pzbs4pkuEi 3 hours ago Guardian World Duterte pardons US marine jailed for killing transgender woman Jennifer Laude – video https://t.co/sGA1c4LSkn 3 hours ago