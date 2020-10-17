Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid 19 coronavirus transtasman travel bubble: NZ arrivals to Melbourne spark Aussie stoush

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus transtasman travel bubble: NZ arrivals to Melbourne spark Aussie stoushVictorian Premier Dan Andrews has hit out at Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison over the 17 New Zealanders who flew into Melbourne from Sydney after the travel bubble was opened.Yesterday it was reported the Kiwis were detained...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Air bridges: Greek islands added to list of travel corridors [Video]

Air bridges: Greek islands added to list of travel corridors

A list of countries and territories in Europe from which people don't need toquarantine on arrival in England, as it's announced that arrivals from Lesvos,Santorini, Serifos, Tinos and Zakynthos will..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published
Transport Secretary announces regional travel corridors [Video]

Transport Secretary announces regional travel corridors

England is to start applying a regional approach to its quarantine policy forinternational arrivals, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said. From 4am onWednesday arrivals from seven Greek islands will..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:59Published
Travel expo in Bangkok pushes domestic tourism amid Covid-19 downturn [Video]

Travel expo in Bangkok pushes domestic tourism amid Covid-19 downturn

Thousands of locals attend a travel expo in Bangkok, Thailand, as the country's government looks to boost domestic tourism during the Covid-19 downturn. The industry - accounting for up to 20 per..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:44Published

Tweets about this

nzherald

nzherald #LATEST Victorian Premier Dan Andrews says he has no idea where the Kiwi travellers are. https://t.co/9bz95jcyQo https://t.co/D7Z67BUNmc 12 minutes ago