Covid 19 coronavirus transtasman travel bubble: NZ arrivals to Melbourne spark Aussie stoush

Related videos from verified sources Air bridges: Greek islands added to list of travel corridors



A list of countries and territories in Europe from which people don't need toquarantine on arrival in England, as it's announced that arrivals from Lesvos,Santorini, Serifos, Tinos and Zakynthos will.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:38 Published 1 week ago Transport Secretary announces regional travel corridors



England is to start applying a regional approach to its quarantine policy forinternational arrivals, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said. From 4am onWednesday arrivals from seven Greek islands will.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:59 Published on September 7, 2020 Travel expo in Bangkok pushes domestic tourism amid Covid-19 downturn



Thousands of locals attend a travel expo in Bangkok, Thailand, as the country's government looks to boost domestic tourism during the Covid-19 downturn. The industry - accounting for up to 20 per.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:44 Published on September 7, 2020

