Aliya Danzeisen: Justice has not been served in Royal Commission report into terrorist attack on Christchurch mosques

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Aliya Danzeisen: Justice has not been served in Royal Commission report into terrorist attack on Christchurch mosquesOPINION: With the public release of the Report from the Royal Commission Inquiry into the Terrorist Attack on Christchurch Mosques, New Zealand must ask itself this question: Do we have enough answers about what led up and contributed...
