Covid 19 coronavirus: Jack Tame - Why it's time for a transtasman bubble Friday, 11 December 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

OPINION: I'm going to start by crossing my fingers and very publicly knocking on wood. I'm not trying to stress you out. I'm not trying to spook anyone. But have you imagined what would happen if there was an unexpected outbreak... OPINION: I'm going to start by crossing my fingers and very publicly knocking on wood. I'm not trying to stress you out. I'm not trying to spook anyone. But have you imagined what would happen if there was an unexpected outbreak... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mayor Jack Young Approves Plan Allowing Fans At M&T Bank Stadium For Ravens-Steelers Game



The next time the Baltimore Ravens take to the field for a home game, they'll be able to have fans in the stands. Geoff Petrulis reports. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:36 Published on October 23, 2020

