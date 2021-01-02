Covid 19 coronavirus: NZ to require pre-departure Covid tests for UK, US travellers

Covid 19 coronavirus: NZ to require pre-departure Covid tests for UK, US travellers

New Zealand Herald

Published

By RNZ All travellers from the United Kingdom or the United States will need a negative test result for Covid-19 before departing for New Zealand, the Government has confirmed today.The new rules will come into effect from January...

Full Article