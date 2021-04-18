There are no new coronavirus cases in the community and four in managed isolation, the Ministry of Health has revealed.One of the four cases announced today is historic.Today's Covid-19 update also takes into account Saturday,...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: Last update before transtasman travel bubble opens
