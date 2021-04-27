Covid 19 coronavirus: Another hurdle for Kiwis in India trying to get home

Covid 19 coronavirus: Another hurdle for Kiwis in India trying to get home

New Zealand Herald

Published

Kiwis in India still allowed to fly here under tough new travel rules are facing fresh hurdles in their bid to escape from the Covid-ravaged country. Auckland father Siva Vemuri is desperately trying to reunite his family spread...

Full Article