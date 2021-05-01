Hospital fire kills 15 in India COVID ward
At least 15 COVID-19 patients are dead after a fire broke out at a hospital in western India, as the county battles a surging coronavirus crisis.Full Article
++ CLIENTS PLEASE NOTE: CONTAINS GRAPHIC/DISTRESSING IMAGES ++ A fire broke out at the Patel Welfare COVID-19 hospital in Bharuch,..
India has seen another record daily rise in coronavirus infections, as 18 people died in a fire on a COVID-19 hospital ward.