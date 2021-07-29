A distraught pet owner is seeking justice for his cat after the animal was allegedly shot dead on his property, which borders a Taumarunui golf club. Geoff Blackmore was clearing some rubbish behind his home in the central North...Full Article
Man fights for justice for his dead cat after witnessing man allegedly shooting it
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Girlfriend of man killed in road rage shooting calls for justice
Family and friends are still mourning the death of Kerry Willerton shot and killed in a road rage incident last month and so far,..
NewsChannel 5 Nashville
San Diego Comic-Con at Home 2021: Here Are All the Must-Stream TV Series and Movie Panels
San Diego Comic-Con 2021, the second Comic-Con@Home edition of the beloved pop culture event, kicks off its three-day run..
The Wrap