New Zealand has hit a grim new high of 160 Covid-19 community cases as daily infection numbers are roughly doubling every two weeks, an expert says.That raises questions about how Auckland's health system will cope in coming weeks,...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: record high cases raises fears for health system
Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Infected families waiting up to 36 hours to hear back on isolation
By Rowan Quinn of RNZ About 1000 people with Covid-19 are still waiting to find out if they will self isolate or be moved to..
Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Latest case numbers - Ministry of Health update
Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Contact tracers to 'prioritise' new Covid cases based on risk with system 'overwhelmed' after 160 cases
Public health experts say contract tracers will have to prioritise which new Covid cases they fully investigate after yesterday's..