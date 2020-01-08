Infectious Diseases RT @NITV: A baby boy is in a Papua New Guinea hospital with measles after Samoa faced its own measles outbreak. https://t.co/MKlVBHwwkb 1 day ago XiXi Davey RT @SBSNews: A baby boy is in a Papua New Guinea hospital with measles just weeks after Samoa faced its own measles outbreak https://t.co/4… 4 days ago Dougy's Daily Digest Child treated for measles in Papua New Guinea, amid fears of Pacific-wide threat https://t.co/FQOVt7IOvv via @skinnergj 4 days ago NITV A baby boy is in a Papua New Guinea hospital with measles after Samoa faced its own measles outbreak. https://t.co/MKlVBHwwkb 4 days ago greeen Child treated for measles in Papua New Guinea, amid fears of Pacific-wide threat - https://t.co/FwEErdsKaz 4 days ago