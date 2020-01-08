Global  

Child treated for measles in Papua New Guinea, amid fears of Pacific-wide threat

SBS Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
A baby boy is in a Papua New Guinea hospital with measles after Samoa faced its own measles outbreak.
News video: A Province of Papua New Guinea Could Turn Into a New Country

A Province of Papua New Guinea Could Turn Into a New Country 01:14

 A Province of Papua New Guinea Could Turn Into a New Country. For nearly two decades, the area of Bougainville has been declared a autonomous region. Last month in a non-binding independence referendum, residents voted to declare their independence. This means the region may soon claim status as a...

New Survey Shows 46 Percent of Americans Are ‘Unsure’ If Vaccines Cause Autism [Video]New Survey Shows 46 Percent of Americans Are ‘Unsure’ If Vaccines Cause Autism

New Survey Shows 46 Percent of Americans Are ‘Unsure’ If Vaccines Cause Autism Gallup recently conducted a vaccination-centered survey of over 1,000 adults in all 50 states of the U.S. They found..

Eye On Entertainment: Actor Zac Efron Recovers From Brief Illness In Papua New Guinea [Video]Eye On Entertainment: Actor Zac Efron Recovers From Brief Illness In Papua New Guinea

Actor Zac Efron took to social media after reportedly being hospitalized for a serious bacterial infection while filming a new show in Papua New Guinea.

InfectiousDz

Infectious Diseases RT @NITV: A baby boy is in a Papua New Guinea hospital with measles after Samoa faced its own measles outbreak. https://t.co/MKlVBHwwkb 1 day ago

xhertx

XiXi Davey RT @SBSNews: A baby boy is in a Papua New Guinea hospital with measles just weeks after Samoa faced its own measles outbreak https://t.co/4… 4 days ago

skinnergj

Dougy's Daily Digest Child treated for measles in Papua New Guinea, amid fears of Pacific-wide threat https://t.co/FQOVt7IOvv via @skinnergj 4 days ago

NITV

NITV A baby boy is in a Papua New Guinea hospital with measles after Samoa faced its own measles outbreak. https://t.co/MKlVBHwwkb 4 days ago

greeenorg

greeen Child treated for measles in Papua New Guinea, amid fears of Pacific-wide threat - https://t.co/FwEErdsKaz 4 days ago

