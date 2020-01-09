Global  

Bushfire victim wins Lotto after home lost

SBS Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
A Queensland man's million-dollar Lotto win will help him rebuild his uninsured home after it was burned to the ground in a bushfire.
Queensland man who lost home to bushfires wins millions on Lotto

