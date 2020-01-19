Global  

NSW bushfire death toll rises to 21 after Cobargo man dies in hospital

SBS Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
An 84-year-old Cobargo man has died in a Sydney hospital almost three weeks after he was burned in the New Year's Eve bushfires.
