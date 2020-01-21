Global  

Australia raises travel advice for Wuhan as first suspected coronavirus case detected in Queensland

SBS Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Australia has updated its travel advice for Wuhan after a Brisbane man returning from the Chinese city developed symptoms of the SARS-like virus.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: U.S. officials confirm first U.S. case of China coronavirus

U.S. officials confirm first U.S. case of China coronavirus 01:16

 A traveler from China has been diagnosed in Seattle with the Wuhan coronavirus, a spokesman from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday. Zachary Goelman reports.

