Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Four-year-old Christmas Island detainee to be escorted to first day of school by armed guards

SBS Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The eldest daughter of the Tamil family currently detained on Christmas Island will attend her first day of school on Monday as the court case aiming to stop their deportation continues.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
News video: Brindlee Mountain Primary School parents talk about first day back

Brindlee Mountain Primary School parents talk about first day back

 Brindlee Mountain Primary School parents talk about first day back

Recent related videos from verified sources

The Tiny Teacher Who’s Only 3ft 3” | BORN DIFFERENT [Video]The Tiny Teacher Who’s Only 3ft 3” | BORN DIFFERENT

A TINY 3ft 3” school teacher is proving that size certainly does not matter – even when some of her three-year-old students tower above her. Describing herself as the ‘size of a four-year-old’,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 07:54Published

This Day in History: First Woman M.D. in the US [Video]This Day in History: First Woman M.D. in the US

This Day in History: First Woman M.D. January 23, 1849 Elizabeth Blackwell was granted a medical degree from Geneva College in New York, now known as Hobart College. She became the first female to..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Armed guards to take Biloela Tamil girl to school

Armed guards will escort the youngest daughter of the Biloela Tamil family detained on Christmas Island to her first day of school.
The Age

Long hours, little pay, lost family time: What drives the high school coach?

Gary Ernst is in his sixth decade of high school basketball coaching. And he wakes up every day like it's his first day on the job.  
azcentral.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.