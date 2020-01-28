Four-year-old Christmas Island detainee to be escorted to first day of school by armed guards



Recent related videos from verified sources The Tiny Teacher Who’s Only 3ft 3” | BORN DIFFERENT A TINY 3ft 3” school teacher is proving that size certainly does not matter – even when some of her three-year-old students tower above her. Describing herself as the ‘size of a four-year-old’,.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 07:54Published 14 hours ago This Day in History: First Woman M.D. in the US This Day in History: First Woman M.D. January 23, 1849 Elizabeth Blackwell was granted a medical degree from Geneva College in New York, now known as Hobart College. She became the first female to.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:04Published 5 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Armed guards to take Biloela Tamil girl to school Armed guards will escort the youngest daughter of the Biloela Tamil family detained on Christmas Island to her first day of school.

The Age 21 hours ago



Long hours, little pay, lost family time: What drives the high school coach? Gary Ernst is in his sixth decade of high school basketball coaching. And he wakes up every day like it's his first day on the job.

azcentral.com 5 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this