Medicos prep Christmas Island for airlift

Australia's disaster response medical team is turning Christmas Island detention centre into a coronavirus quarantine zone for when citizens arrive from China.



Recent related videos from verified sources Island Beach State Park Receives Thousands Of Donated Christmas Trees To Build Up Dunes Cleve Bryan reports. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 01:54Published 3 weeks ago Recycled Christmas Trees Being Repurposed On The Jersey Shore Old Christmas trees are being repurposed in an unlikely place -- on the Jersey Shore; CBS2's Meg Baker reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:52Published 3 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this