Bman1118 @AngelaClareK @ewarren Smoking kills more than guns, second hand smoke kills more than guns yet the politicians don… https://t.co/iPNryEGR7z 1 day ago

💧popcoin RT @JasonClareMP: The PM should have sacked Bridget McKenzie three weeks ago. There are more smoking guns here than a Clint Eastwood movie.… 2 days ago

Joe Loveland WH-verified call record =smoking gun. Sondland testimony=smoking gun. Bolton book=smoking gun. Covered-up emails=sm… https://t.co/wk7Wks8aIJ 3 days ago

Margaret Hayes RT @mariewalsh18: 'More smoking guns than a Clint Eastwood movie': Labor mounts pressure on Bridget McKenzie https://t.co/xayh1wIUWJ via @S… 3 days ago

Tom Krause RT @Peter_Fitz: To be fair, Doc, we don't know that. But yes, SportsRortII was so flagrant - with now more smoking guns than an [insert bri… 3 days ago

💧Julie - #MorrisonMustGo RT @PerthWAustralia: 'More smoking guns than a Clint Eastwood movie': Labor mounts pressure on Bridget McKenzie https://t.co/99ROLzW5vK via… 4 days ago

💧Jade & David for a Better Australia 'More smoking guns than a Clint Eastwood movie': Labor mounts pressure on Bridget McKenzie https://t.co/99ROLzW5vK via @SBSNews 4 days ago