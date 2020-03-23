WA resists cruise ship with sick on board

Western Australia's border will close at 1.30pm on Tuesday, but the cruise ship Magnifica wants to dock in Fremantle, with more than 250 on board unwell.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Alameda Mark @DeniseDarrer @sdr_medco @simplyjustbeing @Fired_Soon @RhymesRadical @small1ldy1 @TimTerminator1 @SharonOates2… https://t.co/32X0k3pZwV 2 days ago DamperandTeaResists❤️💛🖤 RT @RyanPark_Keira: How the***do we have a cruise ship turn up, with 2700 potential carriers of coronavirus on board and we simply allow… 3 days ago Mister_Bill Resists🌊🌊 RT @AshaRangappa_: Good God. This cruise departed on Mar. 5. People freely roamed ship until Sunday, when they were isolated. Some people s… 5 days ago