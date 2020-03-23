Global  

WA resists cruise ship with sick on board

SBS Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Western Australia's border will close at 1.30pm on Tuesday, but the cruise ship Magnifica wants to dock in Fremantle, with more than 250 on board unwell.
