Melbourne cathedral vandalised as George Pell leaves city after first night of freedom

SBS Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Melbourne's St Patrick's Cathedral has been vandalised, emblazoned with the words "Rot in Hell Pell" and "no justice", as Cardinal George Pell left the city for Sydney following his acquittal yesterday.
