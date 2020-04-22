China's attack on Peter Dutton 'unwanted and unjustified'

Save Gloucester RT @savegloucester: China's attack on PeterDuttonMP 'unwanted and unjustified' #auspol https://t.co/qCKQDEJLCY via @SBSNews 15 minutes ago

😷Typhoid Mary😷 self-isolating since '89 RT @SBSNews: Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has described China's attack on Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton as unwanted and unjustified after… 15 minutes ago

Save Gloucester China's attack on PeterDuttonMP 'unwanted and unjustified' #auspol https://t.co/qCKQDEJLCY via @SBSNews 15 minutes ago

Sabrina Balfour China's attacks Peter Dutton with some truths that #MSM finding hard to report. ""This fully exposes [Duttons] igno… https://t.co/lJKRvvEGwK 28 minutes ago

🇦🇺💧🍍Maggie Mae🍍🇦🇺 RT @StevensAsh: At least one political party in Australia is loyal to us. https://t.co/MX3QgB50pE Well said @JoshFrydenberg #auspol #COVID… 54 minutes ago