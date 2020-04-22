Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Australia News > China's attack on Peter Dutton 'unwanted and unjustified'

China's attack on Peter Dutton 'unwanted and unjustified'

SBS Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has described China's attack on Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton as unwanted and unjustified after accusing him of being a mouthpiece for the United States.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

savegloucester

Save Gloucester RT @savegloucester: China's attack on PeterDuttonMP 'unwanted and unjustified' #auspol https://t.co/qCKQDEJLCY via @SBSNews 15 minutes ago

TyphoidMary7

😷Typhoid Mary😷 self-isolating since '89 RT @SBSNews: Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has described China's attack on Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton as unwanted and unjustified after… 15 minutes ago

savegloucester

Save Gloucester China's attack on PeterDuttonMP 'unwanted and unjustified' #auspol https://t.co/qCKQDEJLCY via @SBSNews 15 minutes ago

SpottyBalfour

Sabrina Balfour China's attacks Peter Dutton with some truths that #MSM finding hard to report. ""This fully exposes [Duttons] igno… https://t.co/lJKRvvEGwK 28 minutes ago

MillyMolly300

🇦🇺💧🍍Maggie Mae🍍🇦🇺 RT @StevensAsh: At least one political party in Australia is loyal to us. https://t.co/MX3QgB50pE Well said @JoshFrydenberg #auspol #COVID… 54 minutes ago

MiniMe06102030

Mini Me China is not going to be perched to by a X cop of dubious . Back ground. What if the put a big warship on your… https://t.co/RCIHGBdeHp 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.