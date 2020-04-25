Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Australia News > Anzac Day in Antarctica

Anzac Day in Antarctica

SBS Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Australians at Casey, Mawson, Davis and Macquarie Island research stations have observed Anzac Day. The 89 people in the small Antarctic and sub-Antarctic teams were able to gather for Anzac Day ceremonies and activities, as Australian stations remain free of COVID-19 infection and are isolated from the global pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

J21Coaching

J21Coaching RT @georgianelson21: A very special ANZAC Day service gets underway at Scott Base in Antarctica shortly. One of the only ANZAC gatherings i… 15 minutes ago

Margaretmaryle3

Margaret Mary lewis⚘ Australians gather for Anzac Day on coronavirus-free Antarctica https://t.co/tx1zn4LZJ9 via @SBSNews 1 hour ago

Nipponfafa

Sally san RT @10NewsFirstMelb: Australia's Antarctic expeditioners have been able to share a traditional Anzac Day ceremony, with the frozen continen… 2 hours ago

auntyfudge

Lady jill Australians gather for Anzac Day on coronavirus-free Antarctica https://t.co/saQG6iE6XG via @SBSNews 2 hours ago

scheerenberger

Birgit Scheeren-bleibt zuhause! RT @SBSNews: Australia's Antarctic expeditioners have been able to share a traditional Anzac Day ceremony, with the frozen continent free o… 2 hours ago

RobynGalah

💧Robyn Australians gather for Anzac Day on coronavirus-free Antarctica https://t.co/v1bpiSlUtz via @SBSNews 2 hours ago

dale_grump

grump RT @10NewsFirstPER: Australia's Antarctic expeditioners have been able to share a traditional Anzac Day ceremony, with the frozen continent… 3 hours ago

10Daily

10 daily Australia's Antarctic expeditioners have been able to share a traditional Anzac Day ceremony, with the frozen conti… https://t.co/hUhw0nH3Jv 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.