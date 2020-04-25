Anzac Day in Antarctica

Australians at Casey, Mawson, Davis and Macquarie Island research stations have observed Anzac Day. The 89 people in the small Antarctic and sub-Antarctic teams were able to gather for Anzac Day ceremonies and activities, as Australian stations remain free of COVID-19 infection and are isolated from the global pandemic.

You Might Like

Tweets about this J21Coaching RT @georgianelson21: A very special ANZAC Day service gets underway at Scott Base in Antarctica shortly. One of the only ANZAC gatherings i… 15 minutes ago Margaret Mary lewis⚘ Australians gather for Anzac Day on coronavirus-free Antarctica https://t.co/tx1zn4LZJ9 via @SBSNews 1 hour ago Sally san RT @10NewsFirstMelb: Australia's Antarctic expeditioners have been able to share a traditional Anzac Day ceremony, with the frozen continen… 2 hours ago Lady jill Australians gather for Anzac Day on coronavirus-free Antarctica https://t.co/saQG6iE6XG via @SBSNews 2 hours ago Birgit Scheeren-bleibt zuhause! RT @SBSNews: Australia's Antarctic expeditioners have been able to share a traditional Anzac Day ceremony, with the frozen continent free o… 2 hours ago 💧Robyn Australians gather for Anzac Day on coronavirus-free Antarctica https://t.co/v1bpiSlUtz via @SBSNews 2 hours ago grump RT @10NewsFirstPER: Australia's Antarctic expeditioners have been able to share a traditional Anzac Day ceremony, with the frozen continent… 3 hours ago 10 daily Australia's Antarctic expeditioners have been able to share a traditional Anzac Day ceremony, with the frozen conti… https://t.co/hUhw0nH3Jv 4 hours ago