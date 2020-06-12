Watch: The Prime Minister and Chief Medical Officer live

Global  

SBS Friday, 12 June 2020
Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the Chief Medical Officer Professor Brendan Murphy are speaking live, following warnings from the Finance Minister that a second wave of COVID-19 could cost Australians $80 billion over two years. The Prime Minister has also called for the cancellation of Black Lives Matter protests tonight and a refugee march planned for this weekend.
