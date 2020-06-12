Watch: The Prime Minister and Chief Medical Officer live
Friday, 12 June 2020 () Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the Chief Medical Officer Professor Brendan Murphy are speaking live, following warnings from the Finance Minister that a second wave of COVID-19 could cost Australians $80 billion over two years. The Prime Minister has also called for the cancellation of Black Lives Matter protests tonight and a refugee march planned for this weekend.
Boris Johnson leads Downing Street press conference alongside chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and chief scientific advisor Sir Patrick Vallance. The prime minister is expected to announce further easing of lockdown measures as zoos, safari parks and outdoor cinemas are set to reopen from...
While addressing a press conference in the national capital on June 11, the Health Minister of Delhi, Satyendar Jain spoke on coronavirus treatment in Delhi. He said, "We are paying full attention on..
Briefing about the fire situation at the gas well of Oil India Ltd in Tinsukia district, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on June 10 informed that it would take around 25-28 days to control the..