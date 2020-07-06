Global  

'It's horrific': Residents of Melbourne's locked-down towers are struggling to receive essential supplies

SBS Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Residents in Melbourne's nine locked-down public housing towers have told SBS News they are struggling to receive essential supplies as they adapt to an initial five-day lockdown without warning.
Video credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Melbourne: Thousands in public housing towers asked to lock down

Melbourne: Thousands in public housing towers asked to lock down 06:25

 New coronavirus cases discovered in Australian city, as thousands of public housing residents are ordered to stay at home.

How Australians are mobilising to support Melbourne's locked-down public housing residents

 People from across the country are mobilising to help the public housing tower residents in Melbourne under Australia's strictest coronavirus stay-at-home..
SBS

Watch: Vic Police COVID-19 enforcement update

 Victoria Police officials are speaking live with an update shortly on its enforcement activities at Flemington and North Melbourne, as major lockdowns remain in..
SBS

Victoria-NSW border to close for the first time in 100 years as Melbourne coronavirus cases hit record daily high

 The border between New South Wales and Victoria will close at 11:59 on Tuesday night as coronavirus cases continue to surge in Victoria.
SBS

Coronavirus: Australia to close Victoria-New South Wales border

 The first closure of the border since the pandemic began follows a sharp rise in cases in Melbourne.
BBC News

SBS World News SBS World News Australian news service

Catch up: SBS World News (5 July 2020)

 Did you miss the latest SBS World News bulletin? You can catch up on all the major national and international news stories of the day right here.
SBS

Catch up: SBS World News (4 July 2020)

 Did you miss the latest SBS World News bulletin? You can catch up on all the major national and international news stories of the day right here.
SBS

Catch up: SBS World News (3 July 2020)

 Did you miss the latest SBS World News bulletin? You can catch up on all the major national and international news stories of the day right here.
SBS

Catch up: SBS World News (2 July 2020)

 Did you miss the latest SBS World News bulletin? You can catch up on all the major national and international news stories of the day right here.
SBS

