Federal authorities helping NSW after Sydney Airport coronavirus screening bungle
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Federal health authorities are helping their NSW counterparts with contact tracing after a flight from Melbourne to Sydney disembarked without health screening.
New South Wales State of Australia
SBS
Teenage girl, charged with murder of 10-year-old in NSW, to face court todayA 14-year-old girl is due to face a children's court charged with murdering her 10-year-old cousin, who was found dead in northeast NSW.
SBS
Girl, 14, charged with murdering 10yoA 14-year-old girl is due to face a children's court charged with murdering her 10-year-old cousin, who was found dead in northeast NSW.
SBS
Traffic at NSW-Victoria border in Albury Wodonga as police check drivers for permitsNSW police say about 50,000 vehicles have crossed from Victoria into NSW since the border closure came into effect at midnight. Police have been checking permits..
SBS
Sydney Most populous city in Australia
Coronavirus breach allows passengers on Melbourne flight to leave Sydney airport without screeningNSW Health are now trying to contact all passengers on the Jetstar flight that arrived in Sydney shortly before 7pm on Tuesday.
SBS
Australia warns citizens of 'arbitrary detention' risk in ChinaSYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia has warned its citizens they may be at risk of arbitrary detention in China, in an updated travel advisory. The travel advice for..
WorldNews
77-year-old wartime diary reunited with family after being found on shop floor
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:29Published
Melbourne City in Victoria, Australia
End in sight for hard lockdown of Melbourne towers with all residents tested for coronavirusThe testing of residents at Melbourne's locked-down public housing towers has finished, with the health department to reveal whether there are more cases.
SBS
As Melburnians begin their second lockdown, mental health experts warn it won't be any easier this timeNearly five million people are now under Stage 3 lockdown in Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire as authorities scramble to stop the Victorian outbreak.
SBS
Melbourne's second lockdown sparks mental health fearsNearly five million people are now under Stage 3 lockdown in Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire as authorities scramble to stop the Victorian outbreak.
SBS
