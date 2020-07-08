Global  

Federal authorities helping NSW after Sydney Airport coronavirus screening bungle

SBS Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Federal health authorities are helping their NSW counterparts with contact tracing after a flight from Melbourne to Sydney disembarked without health screening.
 Federal health authorities are helping their NSW counterparts with contact tracing after a flight from Melbourne to Sydney disembarked without health screening.
