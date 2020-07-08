Federal authorities helping NSW after Sydney Airport coronavirus screening bungle

77-year-old wartime diary reunited with family after being found on shop floor



A 77-year-old wartime diary has been reunited with the family of its late owner after being found on the floor of a supermarket in Australia.Margo Cooper died in March 2011 but her diary, written about her time in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force in 1943, was discovered on the ground in a shop in Gordon, Sydney.The collection of poems and photographs was handed to Kuring-Gai Police on May 20, sparking a nationwide hunt to find Mrs Cooper’s family.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:29 Published on January 1, 1970