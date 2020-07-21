|
Dreamworld's parent company charged over fatal Thunder River Rapids ride tragedy
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Charges have been laid against Dreamworld's parent company, Ardent Leisure, following the 2016 fatal Thunder River Rapids ride tragedy.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Dreamworld (Australian theme park) theme park situated on the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia
Dreamworld ride tragedy charges filedCharges have been laid against Dreamworld's parent company, Ardent Leisure, following the 2016 fatal Thunder River Rapids ride tragedy.
SBS
Ardent Leisure Australian operator of theme parks and other leisure venues
Thunder River Rapids Ride Water ride at Dreamworld
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this