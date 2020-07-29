|
NSW records 19 new coronavirus cases as Thai Rock restaurant cluster grows
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Sydney's densely-populated eastern suburbs are again in the COVID-19 spotlight as NSW records 19 new virus cases and tightens hygiene restrictions on gyms.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
New South Wales State of Australia
Baby among four new coronavirus cases in Wagga Wagga as NSW infections keep risingFour people from the same family, including a baby, have tested positive to COVID-19 in regional NSW.
SBS
24-year-old woman charged after deliberately coughing on NSW police officerA Wagga Wagga woman is accused of deliberately coughing on a NSW police constable and two police officers have been forced to undergo a COVID-19 test.
SBS
Woman coughs on NSW police officerA Wagga Wagga woman is accused of deliberately coughing on a NSW police constable and two police officers have been forced to undergo a COVID-19 test.
SBS
Three Newcastle pubs, Toronto court shut as NSW records 13 new coronavirus casesThree Newcastle pubs and a Toronto court have been shut after contact with COVID-positive people, while NSW has recorded 13 new cases and revised mask advice.
SBS
Three Newcastle pubs shut as NSW records 13 new coronavirus casesThree Newcastle pubs and a Toronto court have been shut after contact with COVID-positive people, while NSW has recorded 13 new cases and revised mask advice.
SBS
Sydney Most populous city in Australia
NSW records new coronavirus death and 17 cases as another Sydney venue closesA man in his 80s connected to the Crossroads Hotel coronavirus cluster has died in NSW, taking the state's toll to 52 and the nationwide tally to 198.
SBS
'It's not the same this year' - Eid al-Adha celebrations during COVID-19Hundreds of Muslim worshippers have marked one of Islam's holiest days at a Sydney mosque after the NSW Government granted it a temporary exemption from..
SBS
Asia-Pacific tourism makes patchy restart, and some misstepsCANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Tourism operators across Asia and the Pacific are making furtive and faltering advances, as well as some spectacular missteps, after..
WorldNews
Scott Morrison issues warning to Eid attendees after Sydney mosque gets coronavirus gathering exemptionAustralia's deadliest day of coronavirus has medical experts scrambling for answers and the prime minister warning of possible new restrictions.
SBS
Scott Morrison issues warning to Eid attendees after Sydney mosque granted exemption from COVID-19 limitsAustralia's deadliest day of coronavirus has medical experts scrambling for answers and the prime minister warning of possible new restrictions.
SBS
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this