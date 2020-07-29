Global  
 

NSW records 19 new coronavirus cases as Thai Rock restaurant cluster grows

SBS Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Sydney's densely-populated eastern suburbs are again in the COVID-19 spotlight as NSW records 19 new virus cases and tightens hygiene restrictions on gyms.
Baby among four new coronavirus cases in Wagga Wagga as NSW infections keep rising

 Four people from the same family, including a baby, have tested positive to COVID-19 in regional NSW.
SBS

Three Newcastle pubs, Toronto court shut as NSW records 13 new coronavirus cases

 Three Newcastle pubs and a Toronto court have been shut after contact with COVID-positive people, while NSW has recorded 13 new cases and revised mask advice.
SBS

NSW records new coronavirus death and 17 cases as another Sydney venue closes

 A man in his 80s connected to the Crossroads Hotel coronavirus cluster has died in NSW, taking the state's toll to 52 and the nationwide tally to 198.
SBS

'It's not the same this year' - Eid al-Adha celebrations during COVID-19

 Hundreds of Muslim worshippers have marked one of Islam's holiest days at a Sydney mosque after the NSW Government granted it a temporary exemption from..
SBS

Asia-Pacific tourism makes patchy restart, and some missteps

 CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Tourism operators across Asia and the Pacific are making furtive and faltering advances, as well as some spectacular missteps, after..
WorldNews

