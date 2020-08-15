|
Sydney's Star Casino fined over 12-year-old girl found gambling on pokie machines
Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Sydney's Star Casino has copped $90,000 in fines after a 12-year-old girl and two other minors were caught gambling and drinking at the venue in 2019.
