Schoolies on the Gold Coast cancelled due to coronavirus as Queensland records three new cases

SBS Friday, 28 August 2020 ()
Schoolies Week on the Gold Coast has been cancelled due to COVID-19, while three more people in Queensland have been diagnosed with the virus.
Queensland Queensland North-east state of Australia

Covid 19 coronavirus: Unborn baby dies in NSW after mother refused emergency surgery

 A NSW mother is grieving the loss of her unborn child after she was refused entry to to Queensland to receive emergency surgery.The mum, who lives in Ballina,..
New Zealand Herald

Covid 19 coronavirus: Queensland announces new virus restrictions

 Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced more restrictions on gatherings for residents on the Gold Coast.Speaking at Friday's press conference,..
New Zealand Herald

Watch: Queensland COVID-19 update

 Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and state health officials will provide a COVID-19 update shortly.
SBS

Queensland prisons in full lockdown after training officer contracts coronavirus

 Prisons across Queensland have been placed into lockdown after an officer who helped to train employees tested positive to coronavirus.
SBS

Gold Coast, Queensland Gold Coast, Queensland City in Queensland, Australia


Schoolies week Schoolies week Australian week-long student holiday after final exams

Eye on Qld as Vic's new virus cases drop

 Victoria has recorded the lowest number of new coronavirus cases in seven weeks as a cluster in Queensland is being closely monitored by authorities.
SBS


