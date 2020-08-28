|
Schoolies on the Gold Coast cancelled due to coronavirus as Queensland records three new cases
Friday, 28 August 2020 ()
Schoolies Week on the Gold Coast has been cancelled due to COVID-19, while three more people in Queensland have been diagnosed with the virus.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Queensland North-east state of Australia
Covid 19 coronavirus: Unborn baby dies in NSW after mother refused emergency surgeryA NSW mother is grieving the loss of her unborn child after she was refused entry to to Queensland to receive emergency surgery.The mum, who lives in Ballina,..
New Zealand Herald
Covid 19 coronavirus: Queensland announces new virus restrictionsQueensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced more restrictions on gatherings for residents on the Gold Coast.Speaking at Friday's press conference,..
New Zealand Herald
Watch: Queensland COVID-19 updateQueensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and state health officials will provide a COVID-19 update shortly.
SBS
Queensland prisons in full lockdown after training officer contracts coronavirusPrisons across Queensland have been placed into lockdown after an officer who helped to train employees tested positive to coronavirus.
SBS
Gold Coast, Queensland City in Queensland, Australia
Schoolies week Australian week-long student holiday after final exams
