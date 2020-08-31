|
Gladys Berejiklian resists calls to mandate masks on public transport
Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
NSW has recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19 as Premier Gladys Berejiklian insists a Sydney CBD virus cluster isn't out of control. The 10 coronavirus cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday came from more than 14,000 tests, with six in travelers in hotel quarantine and four from the CBD cluster.
|
|
Gladys Berejiklian Australian politician
The union for trains, trams and buses in NSW wants COVID marshals on public transport to monitor and enforce regulations and mask wearing on public transport.
SBS
Gladys Berejiklian urges Queensland to show some 'humanity' over coronavirus border closuresNSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has accused Annastacia Palaszczuk of being unwilling to discuss concerns over the state's border restrictions.
SBS
NSW creates 50km travel bubble along Victoria border amid 13 new coronavirus casesNSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced a relaxation of Victorian border restrictions.
SBS
Gladys Berejiklian resist calls to mandate masks on public transport as state records 10 new casesNSW has recorded 10 new COVID-19 cases as the opposition leader and public transport union call for mandatory mask use on public transport.
SBS
New South Wales State of Australia
NSW records 17 new coronavirus cases, only one in hotel quarantineThe NSW premier says the state is tracking positively as virus cases remain mostly linked to known clusters and as numbers in Victoria also stabilise.
SBS
Former NSW MP to face corruption inquiry following cash-for-influence scandalDaryl Maguire will be investigated by the Independent Commission Against Corruption, after an earlier inquiry in 2018 led to his resignation from parliament.
SBS
ICAC investigates disgraced former NSW MPDisgraced former NSW MP Daryl Maguire will be investigated by the NSW corruption watchdog over the cash-for-influence scandal that forced him to quit.
SBS
Sydney central business district Suburb of Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
Coronavirus Subfamily of viruses in the family Coronaviridae
Retesting For COVID-19 Four Weeks Later May Help Limit Spread Of Virus
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
Joe Biden: Coronavirus is 'a national emergency' for schools
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:18Published
Why widespread COVID-19 testing is crucial to fighting the coronavirus pandemicCOVID-19 widespread testing is crucial to fighting the pandemic, but is there enough testing? The answer is in the positivity rates.
USATODAY.com
Lego reports sales jump after Covid crisis kept families at homeShoppers globally bought toys online while physical stores were hit by restrictions Coronavirus – latest updates See all our coronavirus coverage Lego, the toy..
WorldNews
Study: Homebodies Are Doing The Best At Slowing Pandemic And Staying Well
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35Published
