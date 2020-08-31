Global  
 

Gladys Berejiklian resists calls to mandate masks on public transport

SBS Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
NSW has recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19 as Premier Gladys Berejiklian insists a Sydney CBD virus cluster isn't out of control. The 10 coronavirus cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday came from more than 14,000 tests, with six in travelers in hotel quarantine and four from the CBD cluster.
