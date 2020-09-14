|
Father wants Victoria Police officer sacked after video appears to show him stomping on a man's head
Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Victoria Police are investigating after vision of an arrest in Melbourne's north showed an officer seemingly kicking a man in the head.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Victoria Police Police service of Victoria, Australia
Dad wants Vic cop sacked over son's arrestVictoria Police are investigating after vision of an arrest in Melbourne's north showed an officer seemingly kicking a man in the head.
SBS
Victoria Police investigating video that appears to show an officer stomping on a man's headVideo taken by a witness who drove past the incident shows six officers surrounding the man, who is lying face-down on the pavement.
SBS
Video shows Australian police stomping man's headShocking new video shows Victoria Police stomping a man's head during an arrest on Sunday afternoon on a suburban Melbourne street.Video of the incident, which..
New Zealand Herald
Victoria police frustrated with 'selfish' anti-lockdown protestersVictoria Police says officers will be deployed in large numbers this weekend to arrest anyone attending anti-lockdown protests, after 17 arrests were made last..
SBS
Melbourne City in Victoria, Australia
Parents and children taste freedom in Melbourne amid concerns about health impact of lockdownMelbourne’s kids and parents have flocked to enjoy the sunshine as public playgrounds reopen after months of being off limits, but some little ones were..
SBS
Covid 19 coronavirus Victoria: All the Melbourne lockdown changes from todayVictoria's tough coronavirus restrictions have now started to ease as the state takes its first tentative steps towards "Covid normal". Victoria's restrictions..
New Zealand Herald
Victorians allowed to create 'social bubbles' as COVID-19 restrictions easePeople in locked-down Melbourne are waking up to slightly fewer restrictions as the city takes its first tentative steps towards a new normal.
SBS
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this