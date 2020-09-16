|
Will an Indigenous artist win the Archibald Prize for the first time in nearly 100 years?
This year marks 99 years of Australia's Archibald Prize, a milestone in the art world but almost a century of no winning artists being from a non-European background.
The first Indigenous winner in the Archibald Prize's 99-year history has been announcedWongutha-Yamatji man Meyne Wyatt has been awarded the 2020 Archibald Packing Room Prize for his self-portrait. He tells SBS News he hopes the historic win will..
