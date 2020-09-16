Global  
 

Will an Indigenous artist win the Archibald Prize for the first time in nearly 100 years?

SBS Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
This year marks 99 years of Australia's Archibald Prize, a milestone in the art world but almost a century of no winning artists being from a non-European background.
The first Indigenous winner in the Archibald Prize's 99-year history has been announced

 Wongutha-Yamatji man Meyne Wyatt has been awarded the 2020 Archibald Packing Room Prize for his self-portrait. He tells SBS News he hopes the historic win will..
SBS

