Accused paedophile Malka Leifer should be extradited to Australia, court rules

SBS Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Former Melbourne school principal Malka Leifer should be extradited to Australia to face 74 child sex abuse charges, a Jerusalem court has ruled.
