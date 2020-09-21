|
Accused paedophile Malka Leifer should be extradited to Australia, court rules
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Former Melbourne school principal Malka Leifer should be extradited to Australia to face 74 child sex abuse charges, a Jerusalem court has ruled.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Adass Israel School sex abuse scandal
Melbourne City in Victoria, Australia
Daniel Andrews says it's 'a great day' for Victoria as coronavirus cases plummet to a three-month lowThe 14-day rolling average in metropolitan Melbourne is now 34.4, well below the 50 case threshold needed for restrictions to be eased.
SBS
Anti-lockdown protesters in Melbourne sing John FarnhamA small group of anti-lockdown protesters sang John Farnham's hit 'You're the Voice' to demonstrate against Melbourne's lockdown restrictions at a Melbourne..
SBS
John Farnham slams use of 'You're the Voice' at Melbourne lockdown protestsA small group of anti-lockdown protesters held a demonstration in a Melbourne shopping Centre on Sunday.
SBS
Covid 19 coronavirus: Melbourne lockdown could lift in weeksDaniel Andrews has hinted for the first time that Melbourne may be lifted out of lockdown before October 26, maybe even in a couple of weeks. Melburnians are..
New Zealand Herald
Jerusalem Holy city of the Abrahamic religions
Coronavirus: what Israel's second lockdown feels likeTwo Jerusalem residents give their thoughts to the BBC from Israel, the first country to reimpose a nationwise lockdown.
BBC News
Qatar Is Pro-Iran and Anti-Gulf ArabThe Arab world is far less divided today than it has been in recent years, and is moving in a positive direction toward conciliation and unity. Just one Arab..
WorldNews
Wars and peace: Israeli ties with the Arab worldJERUSALEM: Israel, which on Tuesday is set to sign accords to normalise ties with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, has had a turbulent history with the Arab..
WorldNews
Trump's Mideast deals tout 'peace' where there was never warJERUSALEM (AP) — For the first time in more than a quarter-century, a U.S. president will host a signing ceremony between Israelis and Arabs at the White..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Tweets about this