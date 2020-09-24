|
'A trial like no other': Bradley Robert Edwards found guilty of two Claremont murders, not guilty of third
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
A West Australian Supreme Court judge has found Bradley Robert Edwards guilty of murdering two women in Perth in the 1990s but not guilty of a third killing.
