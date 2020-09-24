Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Claremont serial killer: Bradley Robert Edwards found guilty in Perth murder trial

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Claremont serial killer: Bradley Robert Edwards found guilty in Perth murder trialConfessed rapist Bradley Robert Edwards has been found guilty of two murders in the Claremont serial killer case.The mystery haunted Perth for more than 25 years until WA Supreme Court Justice Stephen Hall handed down his verdict...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Perth Perth City in Western Australia

Bradley Robert Edwards found guilty of two Claremont murders, not guilty of third

 A West Australian Supreme Court judge has found Bradley Robert Edwards guilty of murdering two women in Perth in the 1990s but not guilty of a third killing.
SBS

Edwards guilty of two Claremont murders

 A West Australian Supreme Court judge has found Bradley Robert Edwards guilty of murdering two women in Perth in the 1990s but not guilty of a third killing.
SBS

Claremont, Western Australia Claremont, Western Australia Suburb of Perth, Western Australia


Related videos from verified sources

Cold Light of Day Movie [Video]

Cold Light of Day Movie

Cold Light of Day Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: February, 1983. Detectives are called to a residential address in the London suburbs following reports that the drains have been clogged by human..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:03Published
Graphic history of accused serial killer [Video]

Graphic history of accused serial killer

In fact, investigators noticed two other women, who also went missing in the late 70s, had a lot of things in common.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:14Published
Preliminary examination for suspected serial killer [Video]

Preliminary examination for suspected serial killer

Suspected serial killer Deangelo Martin was in court for a preliminary examination in his murder trial.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:19Published

Related news from verified sources

Claremont serial killer: Bradley Robert Edwards found guilty in Perth murder trial

Claremont serial killer: Bradley Robert Edwards found guilty in Perth murder trial Confessed rapist Bradley Robert Edwards has been found guilty of two murders in the Claremont serial killer case.The mystery haunted Perth for more than 25 years...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •SBSThe Age

Tweets about this