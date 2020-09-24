Claremont serial killer: Bradley Robert Edwards found guilty in Perth murder trial
Thursday, 24 September 2020 () Confessed rapist Bradley Robert Edwards has been found guilty of two murders in the Claremont serial killer case.The mystery haunted Perth for more than 25 years until WA Supreme Court Justice Stephen Hall handed down his verdict...
