Dreamworld's parent company Ardent Leisure fined $3.6m over fatal Thunder River Rapids ride tragedy
Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Dreamworld's parent company, Ardent Leisure, has been fined $3.6 million over the Thunder River Rapids ride tragedy on the Gold Coast in 2016.
Ardent Leisure Australian operator of theme parks and other leisure venues
Dreamworld (Australian theme park) theme park situated on the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia
Dreamworld disaster: Young survivor attends court sentencingThe young survivor of the Dreamworld disaster that killed Kiwi mum Cindy Low and three others in Australia in 2016 has bravely attended the sentencing in..
New Zealand Herald
Thunder River Rapids Ride Water ride at Dreamworld
Gold Coast, Queensland City in Queensland, Australia
