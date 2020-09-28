Global  
 

Dreamworld's parent company Ardent Leisure fined $3.6m over fatal Thunder River Rapids ride tragedy

SBS Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Dreamworld's parent company, Ardent Leisure, has been fined $3.6 million over the Thunder River Rapids ride tragedy on the Gold Coast in 2016.
Dreamworld disaster: Young survivor attends court sentencing

 The young survivor of the Dreamworld disaster that killed Kiwi mum Cindy Low and three others in Australia in 2016 has bravely attended the sentencing in..
New Zealand Herald

