Dreamworld's parent company Ardent Leisure fined $3.6m over fatal Thunder River Rapids ride tragedy

Woman has baby with man three decades older than her – after being introduced by his ex-wife



Evie Smith, 33, often receives compliments about her “lovely dad” when she hasbeen out with him and their son, Thomas, five. A committed Christian whomarried a man 31 years her senior after being introduced by his ex-wife – whoshe met at church – told how she laughs when strangers think he is their son’sgranddad. Social worker Evie Smith, 33, who fell pregnant within months oftrying for a baby with her husband, Peter, 64, a mechanic, has even receivedcompliments about her “lovely dad” when she has been out with him and theirson, Thomas, five. Evie, of Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia – whose own dad,Neil McGee, is only 67 – said: “The other day, out in the park, a woman cameover and said how lovely it was to see a granddad and grandson playingtogether.” She continued: “Not long after, Thomas was at a friend’s birthdayparty and a mum messaged to say my dad seemed lovely. “At first I wasconfused, wondering why my dad had turned up. Then I realised she was talkingabout Peter! “We just laughed about it, though. We wouldn’t be together ifthat kind of thing bothered us.”

