Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: US Vice Presidential Debate live

SBS Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris will face-off in their one and only debate ahead of the US election. You can watch it live here at 12pm (AEST).
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Published
News video: US Vice Presidential debate: Harris and Pence to face off in Salt Lake City

US Vice Presidential debate: Harris and Pence to face off in Salt Lake City 04:12

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mike Pence Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States

2020 Daily Trail Markers: Pence and Harris are set to face off in their only debate

 Safety measures have been put in place for the debate at the University of Utah.
CBS News

Pence and Harris prepare to face off in one and only vice presidential debate

 Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris will take the debate stage in Salt Lake City — with coronavirus precautions..
CBS News

Live updates: Vice presidential debate between Pence and Harris

 The two candidates will be separated by plexiglass barriers.
CBS News

What Time is The Debate? Moderators, Streaming and Plexiglass

 The debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Kamala Harris will take place on Wednesday night from 9 to 10:30 p.m. Eastern.
NYTimes.com

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris United States Senator; 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee


Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Alabama Democratic Senator Doug Jones faces tough challenge from Tommy Tuberville

 Alabama Senator Doug Jones, a Democrat, is facing a tough battle for reelection against former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville. Mike Cason,..
CBS News
Prosecutor can obtain Trump's tax returns, court rules [Video]

Prosecutor can obtain Trump's tax returns, court rules

[NFA] President Trump's lawyer said Trump will appeal to the Supreme Court after a federal appeals court on Wednesday said Manhattan's district attorney can enforce a subpoena seeking Donald Trump's tax returns and other financial records for a criminal probe into the U.S. president and his businesses. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:05Published

Kamala Harris' high-wire act

 Ever since Democratic nominee Joe Biden selected Kamala Harris as his running mate, liberals have been itching to see the former prosecutor go head to head..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tune In Tonight For The Only Vice Presidential Debate Before The Election On November 3rd [Video]

Tune In Tonight For The Only Vice Presidential Debate Before The Election On November 3rd

Vice President Pence and Kamala Harris will debate in the only vice presidential debate tonight in Salt Lake City.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:34Published
Norah O’Donnell: Most Consequential Vice Presidential Debate In History [Video]

Norah O’Donnell: Most Consequential Vice Presidential Debate In History

CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell has a preview of the first and only debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 03:30Published
Pence, Harris Prepare For Vice Presidential Debate [Video]

Pence, Harris Prepare For Vice Presidential Debate

CBS's Natalie Brand shares details on Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris and their debate tonight

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 04:10Published

Related news from verified sources

History beckons, Kamala Harris halo blooms ahead of Vice Presidential debate

 As far as numbers go, Kamala Harris, the first ever Indian and African American woman on a US presidential ticket, enters Wednesday's prime time Vice...
Mid-Day

Kamala Harris and her pro-abortion donor base

 Washington, D.C. Newsroom, Oct 6, 2020 / 07:30 am (CNA).- Senator Kamala Harris’ 2016 senate campaign was supported by several large donors who were executives...
CNA

VP Candidate Kamala Harris' Criminal Justice Record: A Detailed Look

VP Candidate Kamala Harris' Criminal Justice Record: A Detailed Look Watch VideoKamala Harris' time as a prosecutor, first for San Francisco then for the entire state of California, is full of contradictions. From her stance on...
Newsy


Tweets about this