Watch: NSW Premier gives evidence at ICAC
Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has revealed she had a "close personal relationship" with ex-government MP Daryl Maguire. Ms Berejiklian is giving evidence live at the ICAC inquiry.
