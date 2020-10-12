Global  
 

Watch: NSW Premier gives evidence at ICAC

SBS Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has revealed she had a "close personal relationship" with ex-government MP Daryl Maguire. Ms Berejiklian is giving evidence live at the ICAC inquiry.
