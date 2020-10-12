|
Watch: NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is live
Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is speaking live shortly. It comes after the premier revealed she had a 'close, personal relationship' with ex-MP at today's ICAC hearing.
