Climate change, pandemics and 'fascist extremism' are among Australia's biggest security risks, says Home Affairs chief

SBS Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Home Affairs Secretary Mike Pezzullo said Australia's national security faces threats from the natural world, not just armed attacks.
Climate change, pandemics and 'fascist extremism' are among Australia's most significant security risks, says Home Affairs chief

