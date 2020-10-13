|
Climate change, pandemics and 'fascist extremism' are among Australia's biggest security risks, says Home Affairs chief
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Home Affairs Secretary Mike Pezzullo said Australia's national security faces threats from the natural world, not just armed attacks.
Mike Pezzullo Australian public servant
SBS
