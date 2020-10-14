Global  
 

A bill decriminalising abortion in South Australia is now before state parliament

SBS Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
South Australia is moving to reform abortion laws, with MPs to get a conscience vote on proposals to remove it from the criminal statutes.
