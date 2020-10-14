A bill decriminalising abortion in South Australia is now before state parliament

'Vaccine expected early next year' says government minister



Culture Secretary Oliver Downden has said it is "reasonable" to think that the UK will have a Covid-19 vaccine "towards the beginning of next year". He told MPs on the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee that multiple vaccines are currently being trialled worldwide. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 00:59