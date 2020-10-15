|
'Race-baiting McCarthyism': Eric Abetz slammed for asking Chinese Australians to denounce Communist Party during diaspora inquiry
Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
The Senator's line of questioning received fierce criticism, with the nation's Race Discrimination Commissioner saying 'no Australian should be required to prove their loyalty'.
