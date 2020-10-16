Global  
 

Emotional scenes as first 'no-quarantine' flights arrive into Sydney under new trans-Tasman travel bubble

SBS Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
There were emotional scenes at Sydney airport on Friday as hundreds of New Zealand plane passengers started arriving as part of a new trans-Tasman travel bubble amid a rapidly falling growth rate in cases at the epicentre of Australia’s coronavirus outbreak.
News video: First 'no-quarantine' flights land in Australia

First 'no-quarantine' flights land in Australia 01:17

 Hundreds of New Zealand plane passengers started arriving in Sydney on Friday as part of a new trans-Tasman travel bubble amid a rapidly falling growth rate in cases at the epicenter of Australia's coronavirus outbreak. Ryan Brooks reports.

First 'no-quarantine' flights arrive into Sydney as new new trans-Tasman travel bubble gets underway

 The arrangements are not yet reciprocal, with New Zealand requiring arrivals from Australia to quarantine for two weeks.
SBS

Covid: One-way 'travel bubble' opens between Australia and NZ

 Passengers from New Zealand will not quarantine in Sydney but must do so if they return.
BBC News

New Zealand election: Jacinda Ardern's key leadership moments

 Ahead of a general election in New Zealand, a look back at Jacinda Ardern's key leadership moments.
BBC News

First New Zealand Tasman travel bubble passengers arrive in Sydney

First New Zealand Tasman travel bubble passengers arrive in Sydney Hundreds of New Zealanders have landed in Sydney, marking the first of the trans-Tasman flights to jet in from New Zealand.Passengers on board the Air Zealand...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •SBS

First 'no-quarantine' flights arrive in Australia from New Zealand

 Hundreds of New Zealand plane passengers started arriving in Sydney on Friday as part of a new trans-Tasman travel bubble amid a rapidly falling growth rate in...
Japan Today Also reported by •CTV NewsSBSNYTimes.com

