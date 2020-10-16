|
Emotional scenes as first 'no-quarantine' flights arrive into Sydney under new trans-Tasman travel bubble
Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
There were emotional scenes at Sydney airport on Friday as hundreds of New Zealand plane passengers started arriving as part of a new trans-Tasman travel bubble amid a rapidly falling growth rate in cases at the epicentre of Australia’s coronavirus outbreak.
Other News Mentions
Sydney Airport International airport serving Sydney, Australia
Trans-Tasman
New Zealand Island country in the South Pacific
First 'no-quarantine' flights arrive into Sydney as new new trans-Tasman travel bubble gets underwayThe arrangements are not yet reciprocal, with New Zealand requiring arrivals from Australia to quarantine for two weeks.
SBS
Covid: One-way 'travel bubble' opens between Australia and NZPassengers from New Zealand will not quarantine in Sydney but must do so if they return.
BBC News
New Zealand election: Jacinda Ardern's key leadership momentsAhead of a general election in New Zealand, a look back at Jacinda Ardern's key leadership moments.
BBC News
