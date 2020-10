First New Zealand Tasman travel bubble passengers arrive in Sydney Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Hundreds of New Zealanders have landed in Sydney, marking the first of the trans-Tasman flights to jet in from New Zealand.Passengers on board the Air Zealand flight touched down at midday, and will not have to enter hotel quarantine... Hundreds of New Zealanders have landed in Sydney, marking the first of the trans-Tasman flights to jet in from New Zealand.Passengers on board the Air Zealand flight touched down at midday, and will not have to enter hotel quarantine... 👓 View full article