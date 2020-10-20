Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hillsong founder Brian Houston blasts 'inconsistent' coronavirus church rules

SBS Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Hillsong founder Brian Houston says Christians are being discriminated against, as congregations at church services remain at just 100.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Brian Houston (pastor) Brian Houston (pastor)


Christianity Christianity Abrahamic monotheistic religion based on the life and teachings of Jesus of Nazareth

Why faith voters should stick with Trump: Christian leaders of character surround him

 Trump seldom reflects the desired fruits of the Spirit. But he kept his promises to the faith community and surrounded himself with key leaders from it.
USATODAY.com

Trump delivered his SCOTUS promise, but his pandemic response cost him support among Christians

 The president's response to the coronavirus pandemic appears to be softening support for his re-election among Christians who supported him in 2016.
USATODAY.com
Lebanon's Christian rivalries return amid crisis [Video]

Lebanon's Christian rivalries return amid crisis

An old rivalry between Christian factions who fought each other in Lebanon's civil war has flared again on the street and in political debate. It's renewing fears of fresh unrest as the nation grapples with its worst crisis since the conflict. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:30Published

Related news from verified sources

New calls for US sanctions on Turkey for Christian persecution

 Washington, D.C. Newsroom, Oct 17, 2020 / 03:00 pm (CNA).- Christian human rights leaders have called on the Trump administration to issue sanctions on Turkey in...
CNA Also reported by •Christian Post

This is why Christians across America should NEVER vote for Joe Biden: Joe Biden is a DANGEROUS pathological liar who doubles down when he's called out on a lie by blatantly lying again!

 (Natural News) Evangelical Christians voting for Biden is as strange as a five-hundred-pound girl doing a backflip or an orangutan doing a tap dance. But then...
NaturalNews.com

Proclaim Christmas a public holiday, Chaldean Patriarch asks Iraq's president (Fides)

 President Barham Salih “recognized and exalted the role of Christian communities in the reconstruction of the country, reaffirming its commitment to favor in...
Catholic Culture


Tweets about this