|
Hillsong founder Brian Houston blasts 'inconsistent' coronavirus church rules
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Hillsong founder Brian Houston says Christians are being discriminated against, as congregations at church services remain at just 100.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Brian Houston (pastor)
Christianity Abrahamic monotheistic religion based on the life and teachings of Jesus of Nazareth
Why faith voters should stick with Trump: Christian leaders of character surround himTrump seldom reflects the desired fruits of the Spirit. But he kept his promises to the faith community and surrounded himself with key leaders from it.
USATODAY.com
Trump delivered his SCOTUS promise, but his pandemic response cost him support among ChristiansThe president's response to the coronavirus pandemic appears to be softening support for his re-election among Christians who supported him in 2016.
USATODAY.com
Lebanon's Christian rivalries return amid crisis
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:30Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this