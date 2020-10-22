Global  
 

Guy Sebastian presses Scott Morrison about delay in rollout of $250m arts rescue package

SBS Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
The singer says he has asked the prime minister for answers after it was revealed how little of the $250 million coronavirus arts rescue package has been spent so far.
