NT, WA, Victoria and Tasmania impose border restrictions as Adelaide cluster grows to 17

Feisty Tasmanian devils roaming mainland Australia again



Tasmanian devils – the carnivorous marsupials whose frenzied eating habits wonthe animals cartoon fame – have returned to mainland Australia for the firsttime in 3,000 years. “Seeing those devils released into a wild landscape —it’s a really emotional moment,” said Liz Gabriel, director of Aussie Ark,which led the release effort in partnership with other conservation groups.The 11 most recently released devils began exploring their new home once theywere freed from cages at the near-1,000-acre Barrington Tops wildlife refugein New South Wales, about 120 miles north of Sydney. Hollywood star ChrisHemsworth was on hand to help release the creatures.

